Dogs taste-test El Chapo's prison food

Specially trained dogs are tasting the food of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to make sure it hasn't been poisoned and have also been tracked to trained the former fugitive's scent. CBSN's Contessa Brewer has more.
