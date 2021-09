Dogs of 9/11: The story of Atlas, an NYPD K-9 who searched ground zero and saved his owner’s life “He was a champion.” Atlas, an NYPD K-9, was among the hundreds of dogs who served in search and recovery efforts for months after the 9/11 terror attacks. Twenty years later, Atlas’ handler, Bob Schnelle, tells CBS News how the dog endured at ground zero — and literally saved his life.