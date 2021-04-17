Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dog saves 7-year-old from rattlesnake bite

Haus the German Shepherd is being called a hero after saving the life of a little girl from a rattlesnake near Tampa, Florida. Haus was bitten three times by a rattlesnake in his owner's backyard where a 7-year-old and her grandmother were playing.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.