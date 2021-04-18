Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dog saved from being euthanized

An Oregon dog is getting a second chance at life after being saved from euthanization. Right before the paralyzed dog was going to be put down, someone discovered an irregularity that needed to be checked out. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more details.
