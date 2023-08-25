Watch CBS News

How will Yevgeny Prigozhin's presumed death affect the war in Ukraine?

The Kremlin denied Russian President Vladimir Putin had anything to do with the plane crash that is believed to have killed Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment found an intentional explosion likely caused the plane to go down Wednesday -- and that Prigozhin was likely targeted. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan has more.
