Does Trump have proof of wiretapping claims?

Leaders of the House Intelligence Committee are saying they have no evidence of President Trump's claims that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the presidential campaign. Editor-in-chief of The Hill, Bob Cusack, joins CBSN with more.
