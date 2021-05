Does the U.S. have a voter fraud problem? President Trump signed a new executive order on Thursday establishing a new commission to look at the public's confidence in the integrity of the voting system. But does the U.S. really have a problem when it comes to voter fraud? Myrna Perez, deputy director of the Brennan Center's Democracy Program, said on "Red & Blue" that not only is voter fraud extremely rare, this executive order is a waste of taxpayer money.