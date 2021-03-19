Does the latest COVID-19 relief package do enough for schools? President Biden's American Rescue Plan authorized $122 billion for educational funding. But some worry it may not be enough for Black and Brown students who were disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Gabrielle Wyatt, founder of the Highland Project and former executive director of strategy for Newark, New Jersey, public schools, joined CBSN to discuss the inequality of school funding in the U.S. and what needs to be done to close the gap.