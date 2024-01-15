Watch CBS News

Does Nikki Haley need Iowa to win GOP nomination?

Former ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are vying for Iowa's non-Trump vote. Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas joins "America Decides" to discuss how the Hawkeye State fits into their strategy.
