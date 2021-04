Does Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court put Roe v. Wade in jeopardy? Democrats are pushing their Senators to oppose the Neil Gorsuch Supreme Court appointment, saying the seat was stolen from Merrick Garland. How hard will his confirmation fight be and what perspectives does Gorsuch bring to the high court? The Cato Institute's Ilya Shapiro joined Josh Elliott to discuss all that and the future of Roe v. Wade.