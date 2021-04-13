Live

Does hosting a Super Bowl make financial sense?

Overtime pay will be high for San Francisco and Santa Clara police officers after Sunday's Super Bowl, but who's footing the bill? John Blackstone has a look at whether or not hosting a Super Bowl is as beneficial for a city as it might seem.
