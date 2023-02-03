Watch CBS News

Does Chinese balloon pose threat to U.S. national security?

Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his trip to China on Friday as the Pentagon tracks what officials are calling a Chinese surveillance balloon traveling through American airspace. Beijing offered regrets for the incident and insisted it is a civilian weather balloon. CBS News anchors Michelle Miller and Elaine Quijano spoke with CBS News foreign policy and national security contributor Gen. H.R. McMaster, a national security adviser in the Trump administration, about the possible security risks.
