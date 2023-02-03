Does Chinese balloon pose threat to U.S. national security? Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his trip to China on Friday as the Pentagon tracks what officials are calling a Chinese surveillance balloon traveling through American airspace. Beijing offered regrets for the incident and insisted it is a civilian weather balloon. CBS News anchors Michelle Miller and Elaine Quijano spoke with CBS News foreign policy and national security contributor Gen. H.R. McMaster, a national security adviser in the Trump administration, about the possible security risks.