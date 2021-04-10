Live

Does a Bloomingdale's ad encourage rape culture?

Bloomingdale's customers aren't happy with the latest ad in the store's catalog. Some even say it "encourages rape culture" and is "inappropriate." CBSN's Contessa Brewer has more on the controversial ad that has some customers seeing red.
