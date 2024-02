Dodgers, Padres set to open MLB spring training season Expectations are high as the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to debut their new players during the spring training opener against the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are an expensive addition, which cost the team more than $1 billion. Fabian Ardaya, a staff writer for The Athletic, joins CBS News with a look at the upcoming MLB season.