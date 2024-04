New docuseries "CTRL+ALT+DESIRE" examines 2019 Florida triple murder In 2019, prosecutors charged a Florida man with killing his brother, father and mother so he could steal $200,000 to spend on a model from Bulgaria who he met online. A new Paramount+ docuseries, "CTRL+ALT+DESIRE," investigates the triple murder. Director Colin Archdeacon joins CBS News to discuss the making of the series.