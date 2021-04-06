Documents show Sandra Bland attempted suicide in past There are new questions about the mental state of Sandra Bland, who was found dead in her Texas jail cell last week. Authorities released her booking forms Wednesday. She admitted she felt depressed and once attempted suicide. In an apparent voicemail left for a friend, Bland also seemed frustrated behind bars. Meanwhile, the Waller County district attorney told CBS News that reports he ordered a new autopsy are not true. Omar Villafranca reports.