Live

Watch CBSN Live

Documentary "Under The Dome" censored in China

A new documentary about air pollution in China is being censored by the Chinese government. "Under The Dome" took the country by storm, but as Seth Doane reports for CBSN, it's now being censored by the country's propaganda department.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.