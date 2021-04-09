Live

Documentary: "Sweet Micky for President"

The people of Haiti are voting for a new president tomorrow. Their current president is Michel Martelly, the outlandish pop-star who is also known as "Sweet Micky." Martelly's road to presidency in 2011 is the subject of a new documentary, "Sweet Micky for President." It follows Pras Michel, the Grammy-winning rapper and founder of the hip-hop group "The Fugees," as he returns to his homeland after the 2010 earthquake that left Haiti in shambles. Pras Michel, who produced the movie, joins "CBS This Morning."
