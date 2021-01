Documentary shines light on Wuhan lockdown Saturday marks the one year anniversary of the Wuhan lockdown. For the next 76 days, residents of the Chinese town were forced to stay inside, while little information managed to get out. A new documentary titled "76 Days" is shedding light on those chaotic moments in the first hospitals to battle COVID-19. Brook Silva-Braga has an exclusive look at the film, which contains graphic material that may be hard to watch.