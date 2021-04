Documentary reveals toll of Anthony Weiner's downfall Former New York congressman Anthony Weiner's notorious sexting scandal may become part of the 2016 presidential race. The makers of "Weiner," a new documentary on the former politician, deny reports that Hillary Clinton’s campaign pressured them to make changes. The movie features Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, who is a top Clinton adviser. It premiered Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. John Blackstone reports.