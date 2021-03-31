Live

Watch CBSN Live

Documentary "Going Clear" examines Church of Scientology

An upcoming HBO documentary has sparked months of controversy. "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief," which includes interviews with several former church members, is being criticized by the Church of Scientology as "one-sided" and "dishonest." The film's director Alex Gibney and Lawrence Wright, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose book the film is based on, join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the documentary. Editor's note: In January, 2015, the Church of Scientology took out a newspaper advertisement laying out the church's criticism of the HBO film. The church's advertisement is linked here.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.