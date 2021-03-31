Documentary "Going Clear" examines Church of Scientology
An upcoming HBO documentary has sparked months of controversy. "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief," which includes interviews with several former church members, is being criticized by the Church of Scientology as "one-sided" and "dishonest." The film's director Alex Gibney and Lawrence Wright, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose book the film is based on, join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the documentary. Editor's note: In January, 2015, the Church of Scientology took out a newspaper advertisement laying out the church's criticism of the HBO film. The church's advertisement is linked here.