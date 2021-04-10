Documentary delves into Nicolas Cage's real life "Lord of War" character The Nicolas Cage character in the 2005 movie "Lord of War" was inspired by a real man: the infamous international arms smuggler Viktor Bout. Bout ran a vast weapons empire until a sting operation led by U.S. agents took him down in 2008. A new documentary offers an unprecedented look into Bout's rags-to-riches-to-prison story. The new film is available online and is titled "The Notorious Mr. Bout." Co-directors Tony Gerber and Maxim Pozdorovkin join "CBS This Morning: Saturday."