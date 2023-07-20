Doctors urge caution with 90 million Americans under extreme heat warnings
Hospitals in Phoenix are seeing a steady stream of patients suffering from heat-related illnesses as the sweltering weather that's gripped the country continues. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports on the extreme weather, and Travis Parsons, director of occupational safety and health for the Laborers' Health and Safety Fund of North America, joined CBS News to talk about how workers can stay safe in the heat.