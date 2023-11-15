Doctors see demand for weight-loss drugs from people who may not need them Doctors across the country are dealing with soaring demand for injectable weight-loss drugs, especially among people who are not clinically obese. Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have proved to be especially effective for weight loss, but some health experts are worried their increased use could potentially be harmful to certain patients. Dr. Shauna Levy, medical director of Tulane's Bariatric and Weight Loss Center, joined CBS News to discuss the medications.