Doctors' new fears over ADHD medicine abuse among adults There is a new call for immediate action on so-called “lifestyle use” of ADHD drugs. By one count, nearly 4.5 percent of American adults live with the condition, and that’s lower than the rate for children. But millions more adults may be taking Ritalin and Adderall for everyday problems. Dr. Holly Phillips joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the dangerous side effects.