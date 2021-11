Doctor weighs in on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 5 Roughly 28 million grade-school age children are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC recommended the low-dose version of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids between the ages of 5 and 11. Dr. Rashmi Jain, a concierge pediatrician and founder of BabiesMD.com, joins CBSN to discuss the recommendation.