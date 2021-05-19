Live

Watch CBSN Live

Doctor says CDC "made a grave mistake" with relaxed mask guidelines

Many states across the U.S. are letting go of masks as more people get vaccinated. The easing of mask restrictions comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its guidelines, saying fully vaccinated Americans can now stop wearing masks in most settings. Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist, health economist and senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, spoke with Tanya Rivero on CBSN about the eased restrictions.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.