Doctor says CDC "made a grave mistake" with relaxed mask guidelines Many states across the U.S. are letting go of masks as more people get vaccinated. The easing of mask restrictions comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its guidelines, saying fully vaccinated Americans can now stop wearing masks in most settings. Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist, health economist and senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, spoke with Tanya Rivero on CBSN about the eased restrictions.