Doctor recreates what COVID patients see in the moments before they die In a chilling video, Dr. Kenneth Remy, a Washington University researcher and physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital, recreated what COVID-19 patients see before they die. He hovers over the camera, saying: "I hope that the last moment of your life doesn't look like this." More than 260,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and Dr. Remy is urging people to follow guidelines like wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and hand washing.