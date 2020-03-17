Doctor on why social distancing is crucial Social distancing has changed the course of daily life as schools, movie theaters and restaurants are all shut down over coronavirus concerns. President Trump warned Americans against gathering in groups larger than 10, encouraging the public to stay home whenever they can. Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact of social distancing. Dr. LaPook self-quarantined after possibly coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.