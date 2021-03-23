Doctor on U.S. health officials questioning AstraZeneca vaccine clinical trial results The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial results may include "outdated information," a day after the drugmaker said its shot was 79% effective against the coronavirus and 100% effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalizations. Pediatrician Dr. Dyan Hes spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the trial and and several other COVID-19 studies.