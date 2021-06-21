Doctor on spread of highly contagious COVID-19 variant in U.S. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning the Delta variant of COVID-19, which was first discovered in India, could become the dominant strain in the U.S. About 45% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, but experts fear unvaccinated people could become carriers of the highly contagious strain. Dr. Ron Elfenbein, the medical director and owner of First Call Medical Center, joined CBSN to discuss the latest.