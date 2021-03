Doctor responds to Biden's prime-time address, warning about COVID-19 variants In his first prime-time address since taking office, President Biden announced he is directing states to make COVID vaccines available to everyone 18 and older by May 1. He also said the U.S. could see a return to some sort of normalcy by the Fourth of July. Dr. Bob Lahita spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the president's address and concerns about the variants that continue to spread.