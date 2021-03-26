Doctor on Pfizer's COVID vaccine trial for children, and a potential side effect that mimics a sign of breast cancer Pfizer announced it has started testing its COVID-19 vaccine on children under 12 years old. Dr. Bob Lahita spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what researchers are looking for. He also explained how some people experience swollen lymph nodes as a side-effect from vaccination, which could be mistaken for a sign of breast cancer, and what you need to know before you go in for a mammogram.