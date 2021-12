Doctor on COVID-19 case numbers climbing in U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the Omicron coronavirus variant has been found in 36 states, and the seven-day average of daily new cases nationwide is approaching 120,000, the highest in about three months. The agency projects the U.S. will see 1.3 million new cases during Christmas week. Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the pandemic.