Doctor on COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the opioid crisis Based on the latest data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts more than 90,000 drug overdose deaths happened in the U.S. between October 2019 and September 2020, an increase since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Dr. Michael Barnett, an assistant professor of health policy and management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what's fueling the spike in deaths.