Doctor on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for booster shots

Millions more Americans can get COVID-19 booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration approved extra doses of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, joins CBSN to discuss mixing and matching vaccines and getting children inoculated.
