Doctor on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial results, risk of spring break surge AstraZeneca has released clinical trial results showing its vaccine is 79% effective against symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and 100% effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalizations. Dr. Ron Elfenbein spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about why these results are so promising, and the wild scenes in Florida where spring break tourists are defying curfews and COVID restrictions.