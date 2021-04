Doctor examines race and medicine in new book Blacks make up more than 13 percent of the U.S. population, but only 4 percent of the nation’s doctors. In Dr. Damon Tweedy’s new book, “Black Man in a White Coat,” he looks at how that gap harms black patients, and how everyone can navigate the health care system. Tweedy, assistant professor of psychiatry at Duke, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the racism he faced as a doctor and how skin color can affect health care.