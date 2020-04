Doctor encourages people to "keep up hard efforts" of social distancing U.S. officials report more than 368,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, though the actual number could be higher. The national death toll has reached around 11,000 while hard-hit areas such as New York are beginning to see a plateauing virus curve, though it remains high. Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" from her home in New York City to discuss the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.