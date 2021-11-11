Doctor discusses masks in schools and COVID-19 vaccine rule lawsuits A federal judge halted Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates in schools. Meanwhile, 10 states are suing the Biden administration to block vaccine regulation for health care workers, and Pfizer has asked the Food and Drug Administration for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for all U.S. adults. Dr. Leo Nissola, the chief scientific officer at First Bio Research and an immunotherapy scientist, joined CBSN to discuss the latest coronavirus headlines.