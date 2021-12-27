Doctor on spike in COVID-19 cases, increase in children hospitalized, and best masks to wear The number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise across the U.S., and New York City is seeing an uptick in children hospitalized because of the virus. Dr. Susannah Hills, a pediatric airway surgeon and assistant professor at Columbia University Medical Center, spoke with Jessi Mitchell on CBSN about what's driving the latest increase and which masks are most effective as we contend with the Omicron variant.