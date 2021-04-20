Live

Watch CBSN Live

DNC kicks off with division over emails

The Democratic National Convention has opened with the party chair resigning due to an email leak. The mere mention of the party nominee for president has resulted in boos many times. Nancy Cordes has more on the Democratic turmoil.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.