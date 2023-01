Diversity on display as Sundance Film Festival returns in person The Sundance Film Festival returns in person after two years of streaming, and half of this year's selections from a record-breaking 16,000 entries are by first-time filmmakers, representing 28 countries. Tommy Oliver, founder and CEO of Confluential Films, whose company helped finance several of this year's selections, discusses how people of color are financing films that elevate underrepresented voices in the industry.