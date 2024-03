Diver Zandile Ndhlovu breaks barriers below sea level Zandile Ndhlovu was 28 years old when she snorkeled in the ocean for the first time and fell in love with the sea. Now nicknamed "The Black Mermaid," she is on a mission to make the ocean more inclusive. She's out with a new children's book called "Zandi's Song," about a young girl who transforms into a mermaid, exploring the beauty of the ocean and finding a sense of belonging.