Distributors rebrand first daughter's brand amid controversy CBS News' Errol Barnett takes us through the rebranding of Ivanka Trump's fashion line after retailers drop her products across the country. The #grabyourwallet campaign prompted a boycott of all Trump-branded products. The company, G-III, made the call to change the name of the line to "Adrienne Vittadini." They did so without Ivanka's knowledge or consent.