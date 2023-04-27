What to know about Disney's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Disney's long-running feud with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now headed to court. The company filed a First Amendment lawsuit against DeSantis Wednesday, alleging he has led "a targeted campaign of government retaliation" against Disney since its public criticism of the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill last March. Politico's Florida Playbook newsletter co-author Gary Fineout joins CBS News with details on the ongoing dispute.