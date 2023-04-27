Watch CBS News

What to know about Disney's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Disney's long-running feud with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now headed to court. The company filed a First Amendment lawsuit against DeSantis Wednesday, alleging he has led "a targeted campaign of government retaliation" against Disney since its public criticism of the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill last March. Politico's Florida Playbook newsletter co-author Gary Fineout joins CBS News with details on the ongoing dispute.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.