Dish could face billions in penalties after DOJ “Do Not Call” lawsuit Nobody likes annoying robo-calls from telemarketers. The Justice Department and the attorneys general from Illinois, California, Ohio and North Carolina are suing a company for over-doing it. In a case that began in 2009, they accuse the Dish Network of violating the national "Do Not Call" registry more than 50 million times. The case heads back to court in Illinois next week. Justice reporter Paula Reid joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the implications of the case.