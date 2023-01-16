Discovery of Biden documents marked classified creates political problems for president House Republicans called on the White House to release visitor logs from President Biden's private residence in Wilmington, Delaware, following Saturday's revelation that five additional documents marked classified were found at the home. The White House said Monday that it doesn't keep logs of visitors to presidents' private residences. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Tony Dokoupil and Lana Zak to discuss the latest on the controversy and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's recent warning about the nation's debt limit.