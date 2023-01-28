Discoveries of classified documents prompting questions in Washington The U.S. government's ability to safegaurd its most sensitive information is under fire. On Friday, former Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged ""mistakes were made"" after classified documents were recently found in his Indiana home. The discoveries with Pence, former President Trump and President Biden have prompted the National Archives to ask every living former president and vice president to check for classified records. But many in Congress are questioning why the executive branch was not more careful. Christina Ruffini is at the White House with the latest."But many in Congress are questioning why the executive branch was not more careful. Christina Ruffini is at the White House with the latest."But many in Congress are questioning why the executive branch was not more careful. Christina Ruffini is at the White House with the latest.