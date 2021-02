Director Lee Daniels, singer Andra Day on untold story of Billie Holiday's activism Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lee Daniels and Golden Globe nominee Andra Day join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their new film "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday." They talk about tackling the untold story of the jazz legend's civil rights activism. And in her first acting role, singer Andra Day explains how she transformed her voice and body to play the iconic jazz singer.